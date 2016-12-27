Taipei, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 14:07 (GMT+8)
TSMC buys equipment for NT$9.74 billion
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has spent a total of NT$9.74 billion (US$301.96 million) on equipment from six suppliers, according to filings issued with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

TSMC disclosed on December 27 it ordered NT$1.925 billion worth of machinery equipment from Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and Wholetech System Hitech. In a filing on December 26, the foundry said it spent NT$7.82 billion on manufacturing and facility tools from Applied Materials, Chen Yuan, Gold Stone Development, KLA-Tencor and Tokyo Electron.

Also in filings from December 21 to 23, TSMC disclosed it spent a total of NT$3.68 billion on machinery and facility equipment from Applied Materials, Confederate Technology, Ebara, Mega Union Technology, Taiwan Daifuku and Tokyo Electron.

