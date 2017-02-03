Taipei, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 02:22 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
21°C
Made in India coming soon for Apple iPhone production
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

Multiple media reports are indicating that the Karnataka state in south western India is confirming that Apple iPhone production will take place at a manufacturing facility in Bangalore.

According to the Times of India, the local Karnataka government issued a release confirming it accepted Apple's proposal to begin manufacturing operations in Bangalore. The article stated that production will commence in June.

Digitimes reported on January 23 that Apple selected Wistron to be the first OEM in India for new iPhones to be launched in 2017, while Foxconn Electronics and other makers will become second OEMs if demand increases. In preparation for OEM production, Wistron has expanded smartphone production capacity in Kunshan, eastern China, and in India. Wistron's related preparation includes building a new handset plant in Bangalore and expanding ODM handset production capacity at its existing plant in the suburb of New Delhi from the current 600,000-700,00 units to two million a month.

The new plant in Bangalore is scheduled for completion in April 2017.

Foxconn Electronics also reportedly plans to build two new handset plants in India in order to manufacture next-generation iPhone products locally, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report in early January. Foxconn is expected to build the plants in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon.

Realtime news

  • FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues down in January

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 4h 53min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 124.2 million smartphones shipped in China market in 4Q16

    Mobile + telecom | 5h 22min ago

  • Investment compass pointing south for Taiwan ODMs

    IT + CE | 9h 13min ago

  • LD Display unable to become supplier of OLED panels for use in new iPhone

    Before Going to Press | 5h 4min ago

  • HTC January revenues hit 9-month low

    Before Going to Press | 5h 5min ago

  • Coretronic to showcase various imaging solutions at ISE 2017

    Before Going to Press | 5h 5min ago

  • FPCB maker Ichia sees revenues down in January

    Before Going to Press | 5h 6min ago

  • Copper foil maker Co-Tech 1Q17 revenues expected to rise

    Before Going to Press | 5h 7min ago

  • Inventec expected to see new chairman and president

    Before Going to Press | 5h 7min ago

  • Largan Precision January revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 5h 16min ago

  • Win Semi, VPEC to post brisk 2Q17 results

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • KYEC posts 17.7% revenue growth in January

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • Danen Technology January revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • IC design houses Aspeed, Egistec post record January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • 2017 TV panel demand estimated at 143 million square meters, says IHS Markit

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • China research unit realizes experiment in 560Tbps fiber-optic transmission system

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Adata January revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 24min ago

  • Sigurd January revenues increase 30%

    Before Going to Press | 5h 25min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China FTTx, mobile broadband Internet-access user bases increase to 228 million, nearly 1.0 billion at end of 2016

    Before Going to Press | 5h 26min ago

  • Solartech Energy sees decreased January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 5h 29min ago

  • Hanwha Q Cells, LG Electronics pose threat to China, Taiwan PV makers

    Before Going to Press | 5h 29min ago

  • Yageo January revenues increase 15.7% on-month

    Before Going to Press | 5h 30min ago

  • Machvision January revenues surge 64%

    Before Going to Press | 5h 31min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link