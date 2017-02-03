Made in India coming soon for Apple iPhone production

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

Multiple media reports are indicating that the Karnataka state in south western India is confirming that Apple iPhone production will take place at a manufacturing facility in Bangalore.

According to the Times of India, the local Karnataka government issued a release confirming it accepted Apple's proposal to begin manufacturing operations in Bangalore. The article stated that production will commence in June.

Digitimes reported on January 23 that Apple selected Wistron to be the first OEM in India for new iPhones to be launched in 2017, while Foxconn Electronics and other makers will become second OEMs if demand increases. In preparation for OEM production, Wistron has expanded smartphone production capacity in Kunshan, eastern China, and in India. Wistron's related preparation includes building a new handset plant in Bangalore and expanding ODM handset production capacity at its existing plant in the suburb of New Delhi from the current 600,000-700,00 units to two million a month.

The new plant in Bangalore is scheduled for completion in April 2017.

Foxconn Electronics also reportedly plans to build two new handset plants in India in order to manufacture next-generation iPhone products locally, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report in early January. Foxconn is expected to build the plants in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon.