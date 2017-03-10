Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:58 (GMT+8)
Taiwan Mobile sees profits up 7% on year in January-February
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 March 2017]

Mobile telecom carrier Taiwan Mobile saw its net profits increase 7% on year to NT$2.68 billion (US$86.47 million) in the first two months of 2017.

EPS for the January-February period stood at NT$0.98, accounting for 73% of its guidance set for the first quarter. EPS for February alone was NT$0.46, the highest among local telecom operators.

Consolidated revenues reached NT$9.35 billion (US$305 million) for February and NT$19.29 billion for the first two months of 2017.

The company's stock price ended flat at NT$108.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 9 session.

