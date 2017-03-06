Largan Precision February revenues up on year

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.453 billion (US$112 million) for February, decreasing 9.22% on month but increasing 69.46% on year.
The sequential drop was mainly due to fewer working days arising from the 2017 Lunar New Year holidays in February. Of the February revenues, 10-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel models 10-20% and 5-megapixel ones about 10%.
Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.224 billion for January-February, growing 37.20% on year.
Largan is constructing a factory in central Taiwan, with production to begin in the second half of 2017.
Largan: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
3,804
|
(30.2%)
|
17.9%
|
3,804
|
17.9%
Dec-16
|
5,446
|
4.6%
|
36.9%
|
48,352
|
(13.5%)
Nov-16
|
5,208
|
2.7%
|
(8.8%)
|
42,905
|
(17.4%)
Oct-16
|
5,073
|
2.4%
|
(12.1%)
|
37,702
|
(18.4%)
Sep-16
|
4,954
|
2.8%
|
(10.2%)
|
32,716
|
(19.1%)
Aug-16
|
4,821
|
5%
|
(9.1%)
|
27,762
|
(20.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017