Largan Precision February revenues up on year

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.453 billion (US$112 million) for February, decreasing 9.22% on month but increasing 69.46% on year.

The sequential drop was mainly due to fewer working days arising from the 2017 Lunar New Year holidays in February. Of the February revenues, 10-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel models 10-20% and 5-megapixel ones about 10%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.224 billion for January-February, growing 37.20% on year.

Largan is constructing a factory in central Taiwan, with production to begin in the second half of 2017.

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 3,804 (30.2%) 17.9% 3,804 17.9% Dec-16 5,446 4.6% 36.9% 48,352 (13.5%) Nov-16 5,208 2.7% (8.8%) 42,905 (17.4%) Oct-16 5,073 2.4% (12.1%) 37,702 (18.4%) Sep-16 4,954 2.8% (10.2%) 32,716 (19.1%) Aug-16 4,821 5% (9.1%) 27,762 (20.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017