Taipei, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 00:32 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Largan Precision February revenues up on year
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.453 billion (US$112 million) for February, decreasing 9.22% on month but increasing 69.46% on year.

The sequential drop was mainly due to fewer working days arising from the 2017 Lunar New Year holidays in February. Of the February revenues, 10-megapixel and above lens modules accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel models 10-20% and 5-megapixel ones about 10%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.224 billion for January-February, growing 37.20% on year.

Largan is constructing a factory in central Taiwan, with production to begin in the second half of 2017.

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jan-17

3,804

(30.2%)

17.9%

3,804

17.9%

Dec-16

5,446

4.6%

36.9%

48,352

(13.5%)

Nov-16

5,208

2.7%

(8.8%)

42,905

(17.4%)

Oct-16

5,073

2.4%

(12.1%)

37,702

(18.4%)

Sep-16

4,954

2.8%

(10.2%)

32,716

(19.1%)

Aug-16

4,821

5%

(9.1%)

27,762

(20.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • Yageo February revenues grow 10%

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 2h 20min ago

  • Testing company Sigurd February revenues surge 19%

    Bits + chips | 2h 23min ago

  • Getac Technology February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • Darfon Electronics February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 42min ago

  • SPIL experiences drop in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 43min ago

  • BenQ Materials February revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 45min ago

  • Lextar Electronics buys back 3.56% stake

    Before Going to Press | 2h 49min ago

  • Silitech Technology sees decreased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 50min ago

  • Edison Opto suffers net loss per share of NT$0.71 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 2h 51min ago

  • Advantech enjoys over 9% on-year growth in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Sinbon enjoys small on-year revenue growth in February

    Before Going to Press | 2h 53min ago

  • Getac expects revenues to grow strongly in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • Motech Industries to not deal out dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 2h 55min ago

  • General Interface Solution to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.00

    Before Going to Press | 2h 56min ago

  • Merry Electronics February revenues surges on year

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • Yageo announces February revenues; expected to achieve good performance in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • HTC February revenues flat on month

    Before Going to Press | 2h 58min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link