Largan Precision sees January revenues increase on year

Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.804 billion (US$122.38 million) for January 2017, representing a 30.15% drop on month and 17.88% increase on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.22% and finished at NT$4,470.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8, 2017.
Largan: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
3,804
|
(30.2%)
|
17.9%
|
3,804
|
17.9%
Dec-16
|
5,446
|
4.6%
|
36.9%
|
48,352
|
(13.5%)
Nov-16
|
5,208
|
2.7%
|
(8.8%)
|
42,905
|
(17.4%)
Oct-16
|
5,073
|
2.4%
|
(12.1%)
|
37,702
|
(18.4%)
Sep-16
|
4,954
|
2.8%
|
(10.2%)
|
32,716
|
(19.1%)
Aug-16
|
4,821
|
5%
|
(9.1%)
|
27,762
|
(20.5%)
Jul-16
|
4,591
|
27.7%
|
(12.6%)
|
22,942
|
(22.6%)
Jun-16
|
3,594
|
6.9%
|
(29.6%)
|
18,351
|
(24.7%)
May-16
|
3,363
|
8.3%
|
(23.9%)
|
14,757
|
(23.4%)
Apr-16
|
3,105
|
2.7%
|
(27.4%)
|
11,394
|
(23.3%)
Mar-16
|
3,024
|
48.4%
|
(23%)
|
8,289
|
(21.6%)
Feb-16
|
2,038
|
(36.9%)
|
(22.1%)
|
5,265
|
(20.8%)
Jan-16
|
3,227
|
(18.9%)
|
(20%)
|
3,227
|
(20%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017