Largan Precision sees January revenues increase on year

MOPS, February 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.804 billion (US$122.38 million) for January 2017, representing a 30.15% drop on month and 17.88% increase on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.22% and finished at NT$4,470.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 8, 2017.

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 3,804 (30.2%) 17.9% 3,804 17.9% Dec-16 5,446 4.6% 36.9% 48,352 (13.5%) Nov-16 5,208 2.7% (8.8%) 42,905 (17.4%) Oct-16 5,073 2.4% (12.1%) 37,702 (18.4%) Sep-16 4,954 2.8% (10.2%) 32,716 (19.1%) Aug-16 4,821 5% (9.1%) 27,762 (20.5%) Jul-16 4,591 27.7% (12.6%) 22,942 (22.6%) Jun-16 3,594 6.9% (29.6%) 18,351 (24.7%) May-16 3,363 8.3% (23.9%) 14,757 (23.4%) Apr-16 3,105 2.7% (27.4%) 11,394 (23.3%) Mar-16 3,024 48.4% (23%) 8,289 (21.6%) Feb-16 2,038 (36.9%) (22.1%) 5,265 (20.8%) Jan-16 3,227 (18.9%) (20%) 3,227 (20%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017