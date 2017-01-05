Largan Precision December revenues hit 14-month high

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision on January 5 reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.446 billion (US$170 million) for December, the highest monthly level since November 2015 and increasing 4.58% on month and 36.87% on year.

The revenue growth was mainly due to booming shipments of lens modules used in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and increased orders for dual-lens modules from China-based smartphone vendors.

Of lens modules shipped in December, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel ones for 10-20%, 5-megapixel ones for 0-10% and models with other resolution levels for 0-10%.

Largan Precision posted consolidated revenues of NT$15.722 billion for the fourth quarter, growing 9.83% on quarter and 1.83% on year, and NT$48.352 billion for 2016, slipping 13.45% on year.