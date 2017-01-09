Lite-On Technology sees increased December revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology on January 9 reported consolidated revenues of NT$21.388 billion (US$668 million) for December, increasing 0.24% on month and 12.37% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 51% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 26% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 176from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$63.274 billion for the fourth quarter, hitting quarterly record for the second consecutive time with growth of 0.95% on quarter and of 9.83% on year, and those of NT$229.541 billion for 2016, rising 5.88% on year.