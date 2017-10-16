Osram Opto Semiconductors to start production at new Malaysia plant

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Germany-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Osram Opto Semiconductors will inaugurate a new factory in Kulim, Malaysia, on November 23, 2017, posing challenges to competitors such as Japan's Nichia and Taiwan's Epistar, according to industry sources.

The new factory occupies a plot of 10 hectares and entails investment of EUR1 billion (US$1.18 billion). Set to become the world's largest factory for 6-inch LED epitaxial wafers and chips, the factory is near the company's existing plant in Penang.

The new plant, expected to focus on producing high value-added chips for automotive, special-purpose and smart lighting, as well as infrared applications for sensors, will not bring much pressure on China's LED chip makers who mainly produce inexpensive mid-power applications for general lighting, the sources said.

However, it will beef up Osram Opto's competitiveness against Nichia, especially in LED automotive lighting. It is also likely to have an impact on Epistar, for China-based LED packaging service provider MLS has signed a strategic partnership with Osram Opto for chip supply from the factory when MLS acquired Osram's lighting business unit Ledvance. Epistar has been the largest LED chip supplier for MLS for years.