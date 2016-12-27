MLS hopes Germany will green-light Ledvance acquisition

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Germany-based Osram Licht AG in late July 2016 announced the sale of Ledvance, its lamp business unit, to a China-based consortium of LED packaging service provider MLS, Yiwu State-owned Assets Operation Center and IDG Capital Partners at EUR400 million (US$418 million), and the consortium in September-October proposed an acquisition plan to the government in Germany and hopes to obtain approval in the first half of 2017, according to MLS.

Yiwu State-owned Assets Operation Center and MLS each hold a 35.7% stake in the consortium and IDG Capital Partners holds a 28.6% stake.

In addition to the EUR400 million, Osram will obtain additional payments for licensing its trademark rights. Under the deal, Ledvance will continue to use the Osram brand in the international market and the Sylvania brand specifically in North America. It will maintain the lamp business unit's existing R&D staff and the other employees until the end of 2018.

Germany is reportedly inclined to not approve the deal due to worries about outflow of Osram-developed technologies to MLS, but Ledvance is engaged in global marketing of LED lighting only, and this does not involve sensitive technologies, industry experts indicated. Therefore, the government is likely to approve the acquisition, the experts noted.

MLS focuses on selling LED lighting products under the own-brand Forest Lighting in China and Asia and Osram has a large proportion of lamp sales coming from North America and Europe, thus they are complementary, MLS said. Through the acquisition of Ledvance, MLS will procure LED chips produced at Osram's factory in Malaysia and receive supply priority, MLS indicated.