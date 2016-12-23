Foundries 10nm yield rates lower-than-expected

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

Both Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) and Samsung's 10nm processes have reached lower-than-expected yield rates, according to industry sources.

TSMC has reportedly obtained 10nm chip orders from Apple, HiSilicon and MediaTek, with volume production set to kick off in the first quarter of 2017. Nevertheless, yield rates for TSMC's 10nm process technology are not what the foundry expected, the sources said.

TSMC is scheduled to start making Apple's A10X chips for the next-generation iPad series slated for launch in March 2017. Unsatisfactory yields for the foundry's 10nm process could disrupt the schedule, the sources indicated.

TSMC reportedly will also manufacture Apple's A11 chips for use in the iPhone 8 with volume production scheduled to kick off in the second quarter of 2017, the sources said.

Meanwhile, yield rates for Samsung's 10nm process technology have been low prompting Qualcomm to turn cautious about its product roadmap for 2017, the sources said. Qualcomm originally planned for the Snapdragon 835 and other chips including the 660 (codenamed 8976 Plus) built using Samsung's 10nm process, but has revised its roadmap by having only the 835-series made using the newer node technology.

Qualcomm will still have several 14nm chips including the Snapdragon 660-series slated for launch in 2017, the sources identified.

In other news, TSMC has assigned Geoffrey Yeap, who joined TSMC's R&D team in March 2016, to R&D the foundry's 5nm process technology, according to industry sources. Yeap was formerly VP of technology for Qualcomm.

TSMC usually has its two senior R&D executives, Shien-Yang Wu and Min Cao, take responsibility for the development of advanced process technologies, with Wu responsible for 16nm and 7nm processes and Cao for 20nm and 10nm, the sources also noted. Having Yeap in charge of TSMC's next-generation 5nm node appears to be unusual, the sources said.