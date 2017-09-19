GuoDian United Power to sell stake in wind turbine maker

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

China's state-owned GuoDian United Power Technology will dispose of its 51% stake in Combined Power of Yangtze River (Jiangsu), a maker of offshore wind turbines, according to China Beijing Equity Exchange.

Founded in 2012, Combined Power aimed to become the largest China-based maker of offshore wind farm equipment with a goal to reach revenues of CNY18 billion (US$2.86 billion) during 2012-2015. The company suffered net loss of CNY10.60 million on revenues of CNY239.431 billion for 2016 and net loss of CNY4.24 million for first-half 2017 - the reason for GuoDian United Power to sell its stake.

According to China-based media reports, Combined Power's business has been far short of expectation because it is less competitive than first-tier local makers including Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, Envision Energy and Sinovel Wind.