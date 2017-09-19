Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
GuoDian United Power to sell stake in wind turbine maker
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

China's state-owned GuoDian United Power Technology will dispose of its 51% stake in Combined Power of Yangtze River (Jiangsu), a maker of offshore wind turbines, according to China Beijing Equity Exchange.

Founded in 2012, Combined Power aimed to become the largest China-based maker of offshore wind farm equipment with a goal to reach revenues of CNY18 billion (US$2.86 billion) during 2012-2015. The company suffered net loss of CNY10.60 million on revenues of CNY239.431 billion for 2016 and net loss of CNY4.24 million for first-half 2017 - the reason for GuoDian United Power to sell its stake.

According to China-based media reports, Combined Power's business has been far short of expectation because it is less competitive than first-tier local makers including Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology, Envision Energy and Sinovel Wind.

Realtime news

  • Acer reveals marketing budget increase for gaming notebook biz

    Before Going to Press | 8h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: CHT teams up with FOX+ to provide OTT services

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Intel to delay again Cannon Lake launch

    Before Going to Press | 8h 23min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: ITRI to showcase flexible display, touch technologies

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • Touch Taiwan 2017: GIS to highlight smart touch panel solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 33min ago

  • Intel provides 10nm updates, roadmaps for 10nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | 8h 53min ago

  • PCB firm Unitech president steps down

    Before Going to Press | 9h 2min ago

  • India PV module firms tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Synopsys tapes out DesignWare, Interface IP for TSMC 7nm FinFET process

    Before Going to Press | 9h 26min ago

  • NAND flash supply to stay tight through end-2017, says Phison chairman

    Before Going to Press | 9h 38min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link