China sets 2017 PV feed-in tariffs
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on December 27 announced final feed-in tariffs for PV power-generating stations and distributed PV systems to be established in 2017.

For PV power-generating stations, feed-in tariffs are CNY0.65 (US$0.094)/kWh for Category 1 areas, decreasing 18.75% from 2016, CNY0.75/kWh for Category 2 areas, down 14.77%, and CNY0.85/kWh for Category 3 areas, down 13.27%.

NDRC sets three levels of tariff for PV power stations in terms of geographical area: Category 1 areas are in the northwestern region, most of the northern region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region; Category 2 areas are in the western, southwestern and northeastern regions and the remainder of the northern region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region; and Category 3 areas are all other regions.

For PV power-generating stations which were approved in 2016 and are under construction currently or have not yet started construction, they should be completed and on grid by June 30, 2017 to be entitled for 2016 rates. In order to control total PV installation, a province or autonomous region with total installation capacity of over 500MWp PV stations approved in 2016 should not approve new stations in 2017.

Distributed PV systems with all generated electricity fed onto the grid are subject to the same rates as for PV power-generating stations. For distributed PV systems where generated electricity is mainly used in-house, excess that is fed on grid on grid, benefits from the same feed-in tariff as in 2016 at CNY0.42/kWh regardless of area.

