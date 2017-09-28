China wastes large amounts of clean energy, say reports

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

China wasted over 110 billion kWh of electricity generated by PV, wind turbines and hydraulic power plants in first-half 2017, because of failure to connect to local power grids or be directly used, according to local media reports.

PV stations and systems in China generated electricity of 51.8 billion kWh in first-half 2017, 3.7 billion kWh or 7.14% of which was wasted. In the same period, 15.77% of wind-generated electricity and 8.69% of hydroelectricity was wasted.

China had 36 nuclear power generators in commercial operation in first-half 2017, and about 16% of the electricity they generate in 2017 will be wasted, the reports estimated.