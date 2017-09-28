Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
China wastes large amounts of clean energy, say reports
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

China wasted over 110 billion kWh of electricity generated by PV, wind turbines and hydraulic power plants in first-half 2017, because of failure to connect to local power grids or be directly used, according to local media reports.

PV stations and systems in China generated electricity of 51.8 billion kWh in first-half 2017, 3.7 billion kWh or 7.14% of which was wasted. In the same period, 15.77% of wind-generated electricity and 8.69% of hydroelectricity was wasted.

China had 36 nuclear power generators in commercial operation in first-half 2017, and about 16% of the electricity they generate in 2017 will be wasted, the reports estimated.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 30min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link