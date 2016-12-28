China to lower terrestrial wind power feed-in tariffs for 2018

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced a reduction in feed-in tariffs for terrestrial wind power generation by 5.00-14.89%, with the new rates to come into effect on January 1, 2018.
The reduction is due to continual decreases in cost for terrestrial wind power, NDRC noted. However, feed-in tariffs for offshore wind power will remain unchanged, NDRC indicated.
For setting tariffs, China's National Energy Administration sets areas into four categories based on wind resources, with Category 1 representing the richest.
|
China: Feed-in tariffs for terrestrial wind power generation, 2016-2018 (CNY/kWh)
|
Category of areas
|
2016, 2017 rate
|
2018 rate
|
Percentage reduction
|
1
|
0.47 (US$0.068)
|
0.40
|
14.89%
|
2
|
0.50
|
0.45
|
10.00%
|
3
|
0.54
|
0.49
|
9.26%
|
4
|
0.60
|
0.57
|
5.00%
Source: NDRC, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016