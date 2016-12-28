China to lower terrestrial wind power feed-in tariffs for 2018

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced a reduction in feed-in tariffs for terrestrial wind power generation by 5.00-14.89%, with the new rates to come into effect on January 1, 2018.

The reduction is due to continual decreases in cost for terrestrial wind power, NDRC noted. However, feed-in tariffs for offshore wind power will remain unchanged, NDRC indicated.

For setting tariffs, China's National Energy Administration sets areas into four categories based on wind resources, with Category 1 representing the richest.

China: Feed-in tariffs for terrestrial wind power generation, 2016-2018 (CNY/kWh) Category of areas 2016, 2017 rate 2018 rate Percentage reduction 1 0.47 (US$0.068) 0.40 14.89% 2 0.50 0.45 10.00% 3 0.54 0.49 9.26% 4 0.60 0.57 5.00%

Source: NDRC, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016