ASE posts revenue growth for August

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$23.92 billion (US$765.4 million) for August 2016, up 10.8% sequentially and 4.4% on year.

ASE's core IC ATM (assembly test and material) operations posted revenues of NT$14.47 billion in August 2016, up 3.5% on month and 7.4% from a year ago.

ASE disclosed its consolidated revenues for the first eight months of 2016 came to NT$170.47 billion, down about 5% from a year earlier.

Market watchers expect ASE to generate consolidated revenues of between NT$73.5 billion and NT$74 billion in the third quarter of 2016 representing sequential growth of 17-19%.

ASE COO Tien Wu remarked at a recent event that the company is set to enjoy a stronger-than-expected second half of 2016, thanks to robust demand for mid- and high-end smartphones, and demand for SiP (system-in-package) applications.