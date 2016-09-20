Taipei, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 12:57 (GMT+8)
Applied Materials, IME to advance R&D in fan-out wafer-level packaging
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Applied Materials and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME), a research institute under Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, have announced a five-year extension of their collaboration at their joint R&D center to focus on advancing fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP).

With an anticipated additional SGD188 million (US$137.9) of combined investment, the center will expand to a second location at Fusionopolis 2 in addition to the existing facility. The two facilities combined will span an area of approximately 1,700 square meters and be staffed by a team of close to 100 researchers, scientists and engineers.

The joint R&D center was formed in 2012 to develop new capabilities in advanced packaging through a full line of Applied Materials' WLP processing equipment. It undertakes complex multi-disciplinary research to develop new innovations in advanced packaging including bump, TSV, 2.5D interposers and now FOWLP. Through its work at the center, Applied Materials has developed technology that has been successfully implemented in several of its semiconductor equipment products.

In addition, the extension of the collaboration highlights the important role a successful public-private partnership plays in creating value and building up differentiated competencies for Singapore.

"Our long standing collaboration with Applied Materials demonstrates the value of public-private partnership under open innovation, and underscores the readiness and competitiveness of IME's research capabilities for the industry," said IME executive director Tan Yong Tsong. "Through this joint lab, we will continue to push the envelope through our differentiated R&D competencies to deliver breakthrough technologies."

