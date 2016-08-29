Taipei, Monday, August 29, 2016 16:48 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
28°C
OLED unlikely to replace LCD, says Innolux chairman
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

While there is short global supply of OLED panels for smartphones and Samsung Display is expanding production capacity for such panels, TFT-LCD panel maker Innolux is skeptical of the possibility that OLED will replace LCD to become mainstream display panels, according to Innolux chairman and CEO Wang Jyh-chau.

OLED cannot replace LCD in terms of performance-cost ratio and reliability, Wang explained. In addition, other new display technologies, such as Micro LED, are being developed, Wang said.

In response to market speculation that Apple will adopt OLED for its new iPhone to be launched in 2017, Innolux vice president and mobile product general manager Yang Hung-wen indicated that in order for product differentiation, Apple is likely to do so but it is uncertain whether it will be on a long-term basis, especially when Apple is developing Micro LED on its own.

There is market niches for OLED, particularly for use in smartphones, smart wearable and VR (virtual reality) devices, due to lower production cost than that for LTPS TFT-LCD panels, according to AU Optronics (AUO)chairman and CEO Paul Peng.

For TV applications, however, it is difficult for OLED to compete with LCD because production cost is much higher and performance is roughly equal, Peng explained.

As for Micro LED, Peng indicated it entails less capital investment than LCD but involves difficulties in manufacturing process. Therefore, it is too early to determine the prospect of Micro LED, Peng said.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link