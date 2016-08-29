OLED unlikely to replace LCD, says Innolux chairman

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

While there is short global supply of OLED panels for smartphones and Samsung Display is expanding production capacity for such panels, TFT-LCD panel maker Innolux is skeptical of the possibility that OLED will replace LCD to become mainstream display panels, according to Innolux chairman and CEO Wang Jyh-chau.

OLED cannot replace LCD in terms of performance-cost ratio and reliability, Wang explained. In addition, other new display technologies, such as Micro LED, are being developed, Wang said.

In response to market speculation that Apple will adopt OLED for its new iPhone to be launched in 2017, Innolux vice president and mobile product general manager Yang Hung-wen indicated that in order for product differentiation, Apple is likely to do so but it is uncertain whether it will be on a long-term basis, especially when Apple is developing Micro LED on its own.

There is market niches for OLED, particularly for use in smartphones, smart wearable and VR (virtual reality) devices, due to lower production cost than that for LTPS TFT-LCD panels, according to AU Optronics (AUO)chairman and CEO Paul Peng.

For TV applications, however, it is difficult for OLED to compete with LCD because production cost is much higher and performance is roughly equal, Peng explained.

As for Micro LED, Peng indicated it entails less capital investment than LCD but involves difficulties in manufacturing process. Therefore, it is too early to determine the prospect of Micro LED, Peng said.