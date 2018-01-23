TSMC to break ground for 5nm fab this week

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to break ground this week for the construction of its new 5nm fab in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), where its 3nm fab is also slated to see construction start in 2020. With the clear technological development and operational blueprints for the next few years, the foundry house seeks to further consolidate its leading market share, according to industry sources.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang will preside over the upcoming ground-breaking ceremony. This will be the last ceremony of its kind to be presided over by Chang before his retirement in mid-June.

TSMC has taken the lead to start 7nm process volume production, captured a 100% market share in 7nm chip fabrication, and outbid Samsung to win orders for fabricating all the application processors needed for iPhone devices on 7nm process. To maintain its leadership in advanced processes, it is highly imperative for TSMC to enter the 5nm production as soon as possible, industry watchers opined.

According to TSMC schedules, the 5nm fab will kick off trial run in the first quarter of 2019 before volume production in 2020. In addition, the company has funneled hundreds of engineers into the R&D of 3nm process, and its 3nm fab is slated to start official run in 2022, expected to cluster more upstream equipment and materials suppliers and downstream packaging and testing players. The 3nm fab is expected to attract aggregate investment funds of around NT$750 billion (US$25.69 billion), including NT$500-600 billion investment from TSMC.

On another front, industry sources said Samsung is actively proceeding with the development of 4nm process, seeking to rival TSMC's 5nm node. They added whether 4nm or 5nm will perform better remains to be seen.