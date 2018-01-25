Smaller foundry houses upbeat about MOSFET-driven revenues in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Second-tier wafer foundry houses including Episil Technologies, Mosel Vitelic and Hejian Technology are all optimistic about their revenue prospects for 2018 as they have enjoyed stable orders for fabricating MOSFETs, with insufficient supply of epi wafers likely to be the only variable to their performances, according to industry sources.

Among them, Episil has secured orders for lower-power MOSFETs from IDM Infineon Technologies, which has farmed out such chips to focus more on fabricating high-power MOSFETs for the automotive electronics segment, the sources said, adding the Infineon orders have commanded almost half of Episil's foundry capacity.

Episil is also expanding its cooperation with Taiwan makers of discrete power semiconductor Panjit International and Actron Technology to develop the market for medium-to high-power MOSFETs and IGBT components for industrial control and automotive electronics applications.

Meanwhile, Mosel and Hejian, a re-invested affiliate of United Microelectronics (UMC), are also seeing their fabs running at full capacities to fulfill orders for MOSFET fabrication from Taiwan power device and IC designers Advanced Power Electronics and Excellence MOS, respectively. Even GEM Services, a local specialist in discrete power semiconductor packaging and testing services, also expects its order visibility to stay clear throughout 2018.

Industry sources said most of Taiwan's second-tier wafer foundry houses are expected to focus more on exploring the market for low-power MOSFETs needed by notebooks and smartphones while international IDMs are strengthening production of high-power ones for automotive electronics.

The sources continued that to reflect the 30-50% increases in the cost of epi wafers, second-tier wafer foundry houses or suppliers of MOSFETs and diodes are very likely to raise prices in the short term, adding that the tight wafer supply is not expected to ease until mid-2018 at the earliest.