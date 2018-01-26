TSMC breaks ground on 5nm fab in Taiwan

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC today (January 26) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Fab 18, Phase 1 facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP). The plant will be TSMC's fourth 12-inch gigafab in Taiwan and is scheduled for production of the foundry's advanced 5nm process.

TSMC disclosed plans to complete construction of the Fab 18, Phase 1 facility and begin equipment move-in in the first quarter of 2019, with volume production scheduled for early 2020. Phase 2 will start construction in the third quarter of 2018 followed by volume production in 2020, while the Phase 3 construction is scheduled for third-quarter 2019 for volume production in 2021.

TSMC indicated that once all three phases enter production, annual capacity at its Fab 18 will exceed one million 12-inch wafers.

"TSMC's Fab 18 represents three important commitments from our company: our commitment to future growth, our commitment to continue moving technology forward, and our commitment to Taiwan," said TSMC chairman Morris Chang. "Our estimated investment in 5-nanometer technology is approximately NT$700 billion (US$24.04 billion), and total investment in Fab 18 will exceed NT$500 billion."

TSMC currently employs more than 10,000 people at the STSP. Once the foundry's Fab 18, Phases 1, 2, and 3 enter volume production, its total workforce at the science park will exceed 14,000 people, the company noted.

In addition, TSMC reiterated plans to construct its 3nm production facilities at the STSP.