Nikkiso to set up UV-C LED joint venture in Taiwan

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Japan-based medical and industrial equipment maker Nikkiso will set up a joint-venture, Nikkiso Formosa, to make UV-C LED chips and devices in Taiwan with petrochemical maker Formosa Petrochemical. Production will begin by the end of 2017 at the earliest, according to industry sources.

Formosa Petrochemical will invest JPY4 billion (US$36.6 million) for a 49% stake in Nikkiso Formosa, while Nikkiso will provide UV-C LED technology developed by its subsidiary Nikkiso Giken for a 51% stake.

As Formosa Petrochemical belongs to the Formosa Plastics Group, Nikkiso Formosa will set up production lines at Formosa Advanced technologies' factory in central Taiwan. In addition, members of the group will provide existing LED lighting and semiconductor equipment for Nikkiso Formosa to minimize its investment in production equipment. Nikkiso Formosa will target its products for use in industrial water disinfection and home-use water purification solutions.

Nikkiso has developed 285nm UV-C LED chips with optical output power of 45mW and aims to hike the optical output power to 75mW.

Among Taiwan-based makers, LED chip maker Epileds Technologies will offer 265-275nm UV-C LED chips for packaging by High Power Lighting for disinfection applications.