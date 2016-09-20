Nichia, Taiwan LED chips makers to start UV-C LED production

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Japan-based Nichia will begin production of UV-C (ultraviolet with wavelength of below 280nm) LED products in fourth-quarter 2016, while Taiwan-based LED chip makers will do so by the end of 2016, according to industry sources.

Application of UV LED mainly includes UV-A (wavelength of 320-400nm) LED for use in light-curing (drying, solidifying) and UV-C LED for use in sterilization and purification, the sources said.

Global production value for UV-A LED will increase from US$81 million in 2016 to US$195 million in 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, while that for UV-C LED will rise from US$28 million to US$257 million with CAGR of 56%, the sources indicated.