Digitimes Research: ADAS expected to become mainstream car-driving safety system
Chen Yow-heng, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Of the various devices developed by ICT makers to increase car safety, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) are expected to become the mainstream driver-safety system, with global production value for ADAS and devices/components estimated to increase to US$12.54 billion in 2020, according to Digitimes Research.

ADAS are being increasingly adopted in new cars, Digitimes Research indicated. ADAS components include micro-controller units, sensors, cameras, and 76-77GHz millimeter-wave radars.

ADAS architectures are being developed on FPGA logic devices which allow car makers to offer algorithm updates and new firmware, lowering overall maintenance costs.

