Automotive MCU market to see 3% CAGR for 2017-2021, says Digitimes Research

Tony Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Thanks to the growing development of smart and autonomous vehicles, the global market demand for automotive microcontrollers (MCU) is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3% during 2017-2021, with the 32-bit MCU segment to enjoy a higher CAGR of 6.6% for the same period, according to Digitimes Research.

At the moment, Renesas and NXP remain the top-2 automotive MCU suppliers in the world, with their respective market share of 31% and 27% recorded in 2016 expected to stay roughly the same for 2017. High-performance computing, high safety and high reliability are increasingly required for autonomous vehicles, and such a trend is expected to significantly help the world's top-5 suppliers of automotive MCUs deepen their deployments in the automotive electronics sector. In particular, when Qualcomm's acquistion of NXP completes in 2018, their synergies would be further enable their deployments in the IoV (Internet of Vehicles) semiconductor segment.

There are many makers of automotive electronics parts and components engaged in the development of multi-domain controllers (MDC), which can help reduce the number of electronic control units (ECU) used and address the problems such as poor data transmission efficiency and high complexity of automotive electronics resulting from the adoption of too many ECUs. And vehicles equipped with MDCs are expected to hit the market from 2020 on, Digitimes Research indicates.

Over the long term, Level 3 and above autonomous vehicles will adopt a decreasing number of both ECUs and MCUs, and instead, they will employ simplified central processing architectures and high-performance automotive processors. This is expected to start undermining the growth momentum for the automotive MCU market after 2025, Digitimes Research forecasts.