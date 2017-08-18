UL Taiwan amid first-round IEC 62619:2017 labs

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Taiwan has disclosed its battery testing lab is among the certification body testing laboratories undertaking testing and certification for IEC 62619:2017 IEC in the first round.

IEC, under its System of Conformity Assessment Schemes for Electrotechnical Equipment and Components (IECEE), in February 2017 released IEC 62619:2017, which specifies requirements and testing standards for safe operation of secondary lithium cells and batteries for industrial application, UL Taiwan explained.

Industrial application of secondary lithium batteries includes UPS (uninterruptible power supply), electric energy storage, emergency power supply as well as power used in forklifts, gold carts, automated guided vehicles.

As compared with lithium batteries used in consumer electronics, industrial secondary lithium batteries are much larger in size and used in more complicated environment and therefore subject to stricter requirements for safe operation, UL Taiwan noted.

The UL battery testing laboratory in Taiwan is able to provide testing services and certification needed in Europe, the US, Japan and Taiwan markets, including conformity to IEC, UL, JIS (Japanese Industrial Standards) C8715-2 and Taiwan's CNS standards, UL Taiwan indicated, adding the lab can help Taiwan-based battery makers compete in the international market.