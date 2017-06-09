UL to set up IoT testing center in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) will set up a testing center for IoT technology and products in northern Taiwan, which will open as soon as the end of 2017, according to UL Taiwan.

UL currently has over 680 employees in Taiwan mainly focused on setting safety standards for lithium batteries, biofuel and solar energy, and recently started pushing standards for drones, network safety and self-balancing scooters.

So far, UL has formed cooperation pacts with over 143 countries worldwide and over 20 industries, and has developed nearly 1,600 standards for these industries to use. UL is partnered with over 500 banks and 20 online payment systems to manage payment safety standards.