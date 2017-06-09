Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
UL to set up IoT testing center in Taiwan
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) will set up a testing center for IoT technology and products in northern Taiwan, which will open as soon as the end of 2017, according to UL Taiwan.

UL currently has over 680 employees in Taiwan mainly focused on setting safety standards for lithium batteries, biofuel and solar energy, and recently started pushing standards for drones, network safety and self-balancing scooters.

So far, UL has formed cooperation pacts with over 143 countries worldwide and over 20 industries, and has developed nearly 1,600 standards for these industries to use. UL is partnered with over 500 banks and 20 online payment systems to manage payment safety standards.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link