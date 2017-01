UL appoints new Taiwan country manager

Kira Sun, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

UL (Underwriters Laboratories) has appointed TH Chen as its country manager in Taiwan, the site of the safety consulting and certification company's largest business operation outside of the US.

It is Chen's retun to a position he has held between 2006 and 2008 before he became the head of UL's Wire and Cable unit for the Greater China area.

UL runs three offices and labs in northern Taiwan, with employees totaling 670, said the company.

UL Taiwan country manager TH Chen

Photo: Company