Aurora tapping China furniture market for medical care, education
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 9 January 2018

Aurora, a distributor of office automation (OA) machines and furniture in Taiwan and China, has disclosed it has introduced furniture produced by South Korea-based Fursys for medical care and education to the China market.

Aurora has stepped into O2O e-commerce operation, providing more than 100,000 small- to medium-size enterprises with printing solutions, smart office equipment, and others.

Aurora has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.166 billion (US$38.9 million) for December, growing 2.76% sequentially but declining 11.83% on year. Sales of CNY170 million (US$25.9 million) from the China market took up 66% of the consolidated revenues.

Aurora posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.486 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, dipping 7.14% sequentially and 8.88% on year, and those of NT$14.309 billion for 2017 inched down 1.09% on year.

