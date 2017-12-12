Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:30 (GMT+8)
Everyyoung to cooperate with Materialise
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Everyyoung BioDimension, a provider of customized design services for medical auxiliary devices, will cooperate with Materialise to introduce the Belgium-based firm's medical software solution Mimics and related training programs to strengthen its capability of developing medical 3D printing, according to Aurora.

Aurora, a distributor of office automation machines and furniture in the Taiwan and China markets, established Everyyoung BioDimension in October 2016 on a joint venture basis with a hospital affiliated with Taiwan-based China Medical University.

Everyyoung expects the cooperation with Materialise to help about 8,000 doctors and medical staff members working with more than 10,000 hospitals and clinics around Taiwan gain professional knowledge of medical 3D printing design, and to increase popularity of medical image analytical technology in Taiwan.

The Asia Pacific market value for medical 3D printing will keep growing to over US$700 million in 2020, Aurora said.

Aurora recorded consolidated revenues of NT$1.135 billion (US$37.6 million) for November, decreasing 4.26% on month and 9.12% on year, and those of NT$13.143 billion for January-November inched down 0.01% on year. It said 69.6% of the November revenues came from the China market.

3D printed dentures
Photo: Materialise

