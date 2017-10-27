Aurora nets NT$3.77 per share for January-September

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Aurora, a distributor of office automation (OA) machines and office furniture, recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.76 billion (US$124 million), net profit of NT$411 million and net EPS of NT$1.64 for the third quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$10.82 billion, net profit of NT$1.084 billion and net EPS of NT$3.77 for January-September.

Sales of OA machines, office furniture, electronic devices and 3D printers in the China market accounted for 26%, 23%, 10% and1%, respectively, of the third-quarter revenues, while the revenue proportions for OA machines, office furniture, handsets and 3D printers sold in Taiwan were 21%, 6%, 12% and 1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Aurora has set up 3D printing centers in Taiwan and China to further strengthen its presence in the educational and medicare sectors in these two markets, according to company sources.

Aurora steps up marketing of 3D printers

