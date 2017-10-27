Taipei, Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:39 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Aurora nets NT$3.77 per share for January-September
Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Aurora, a distributor of office automation (OA) machines and office furniture, recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.76 billion (US$124 million), net profit of NT$411 million and net EPS of NT$1.64 for the third quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$10.82 billion, net profit of NT$1.084 billion and net EPS of NT$3.77 for January-September.

Sales of OA machines, office furniture, electronic devices and 3D printers in the China market accounted for 26%, 23%, 10% and1%, respectively, of the third-quarter revenues, while the revenue proportions for OA machines, office furniture, handsets and 3D printers sold in Taiwan were 21%, 6%, 12% and 1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Aurora has set up 3D printing centers in Taiwan and China to further strengthen its presence in the educational and medicare sectors in these two markets, according to company sources.

Aurora

Aurora steps up marketing of 3D printers
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, October 2017

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link