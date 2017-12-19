Huxen opens demonstration center for smart office applications

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 December 2017]

Smart office solution provider Huxen, a subsidiary of the Aurora group, has opened a demonstration center to promote the digital transformation by local enterprises using smart office equipment and devices as well as cloud systems, according to company sources.

In addition to access to cloud applications, consumers can also try out AR and 3D printing experiences at the demonstration center, said the sources.

Huxen's cooperative partners include Ricoh Asia, ViewSonic and HP. Among them, ViewSonic is a partner for smart office solutions, electronic whiteboards, industrial display products, while HP is providing 3D printing solutions.

Huxen's cloud system is tying up with Aurora's office cloud which also provides ERP and HR solutions to help clients improve operating efficiency and mobility, said the sources.

Buoyed by the increasing popularity of smart office, Huxen expects its overall sales in Taiwan to grow 5-10% in 2018.

Huxen promoting smart office applications.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017