GlobalWafers inks deal with client for supply beyond 2020, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers, a silicon wafer supplier, has signed a multiple-year contract with one of its customers to ensure its sufficient supply of silicon wafers after 2020, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

The customer will pay for GlobalWafers' wafer deliveries in installments, and GlobalWafers will be able to recognize revenues according to the fulfilled wafer deliveries, the report said. The name of the customer, as well as other details of the contract, were not disclosed in the report.

GlobalWafers said previously that its supply of 8- and 12-inch wafers has been tight with order visibility extended through 2019.

GlobalWafers reported net profits of NT$1.65 billion (US$54.7 million) on consolidated revenues of NT$11.98 billion for the third quarter of 2017, with both results hitting record-high levels. EPS for the quarter came to NT$3.78.

GlobalWafers' EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 reached NT$8.06 as net profits hiked 197% from a year ago to NT$3.29 billion. Revenues for the nine-month period totaled NT$33.77 billion, up 185.8% on year.