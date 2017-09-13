Merck sets up IC materials R&D center in southern Taiwan

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Merck has inaugurated its first IC materials application R&D center in Asia, which will be located in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan. More than EUR2.8 million (US$3.35 million) will be invested in the facility, according to the Germany-based semiconductor materials vendor.

The center will be supporting Merck's local semiconductor customers in Taiwan, and clients in other Asian countries including Korea, Japan and China. The center will consist of two labs supporting the development CVD/ALD materials for thin-film processes and conductive pastes for IC packaging applicaitons.

Merck also has an advanced technology application R&D center in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, which was set up in 2013. Merck through the center is assisting its regional customers to develop materials for the latest display technologies including OLED, LED and flexible displays.

Merck currently has 660 employees stationed in Taiwan. The company has a global workforce of around 50,000 people.