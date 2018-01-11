IT + CE
Foxconn Tech reports revenues for December 2017
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 11 January 2018

Foxconn Technology Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.902 billion (US$638.32 million) for December 2017, representing a 6.33% drop on month and 250.36% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$148.37 billion in 2017 revenues, up 84% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn Technology totaled NT$80.634 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.39% sequentially on year.

FTC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

18,902

(6.3%)

250.4%

148,370

84%

Nov-17

20,179

(5%)

141%

129,467

72.1%

Oct-17

21,247

2.3%

176.9%

109,288

63.5%

Sep-17

20,770

39.4%

165.2%

88,041

48.7%

Aug-17

14,905

30.6%

94.2%

67,271

31%

Jul-17

11,411

12.6%

66.4%

52,366

19.9%

Jun-17

10,139

58.4%

67.1%

40,954

11.2%

May-17

6,400

15%

(1.2%)

30,815

0.2%

Apr-17

5,563

(11.8%)

(16.8%)

24,415

0.6%

Mar-17

6,305

44.4%

(2.6%)

18,852

7.2%

Feb-17

4,366

(46.6%)

(4.2%)

12,547

12.9%

Jan-17

8,181

51.6%

24.8%

8,181

24.8%

Dec-16

5,395

(35.6%)

(13.6%)

80,634

(19.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

