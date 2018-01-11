Foxconn Tech reports revenues for December 2017

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Foxconn Technology Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.902 billion (US$638.32 million) for December 2017, representing a 6.33% drop on month and 250.36% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$148.37 billion in 2017 revenues, up 84% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn Technology totaled NT$80.634 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.39% sequentially on year.

FTC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 18,902 (6.3%) 250.4% 148,370 84% Nov-17 20,179 (5%) 141% 129,467 72.1% Oct-17 21,247 2.3% 176.9% 109,288 63.5% Sep-17 20,770 39.4% 165.2% 88,041 48.7% Aug-17 14,905 30.6% 94.2% 67,271 31% Jul-17 11,411 12.6% 66.4% 52,366 19.9% Jun-17 10,139 58.4% 67.1% 40,954 11.2% May-17 6,400 15% (1.2%) 30,815 0.2% Apr-17 5,563 (11.8%) (16.8%) 24,415 0.6% Mar-17 6,305 44.4% (2.6%) 18,852 7.2% Feb-17 4,366 (46.6%) (4.2%) 12,547 12.9% Jan-17 8,181 51.6% 24.8% 8,181 24.8% Dec-16 5,395 (35.6%) (13.6%) 80,634 (19.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018