Topco Scientific reports increased revenues for September

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.106 billion (US$69.36 million) for September 2017, representing a 3.07% increase on month and 9.9% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$17.442 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.64% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Topco Scientific totaled NT$22.627 billion in consolidated revenues, up 18.64% sequentially on year.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 2,106 3.1% 9.9% 17,442 1.6% Aug-17 2,044 8% 10.7% 15,335 0.6% Jul-17 1,893 (6.2%) 7.9% 13,292 (0.8%) Jun-17 2,018 4.4% 5.7% 11,399 (2.1%) May-17 1,933 3% (4%) 9,381 (3.6%) Apr-17 1,877 1% (15.3%) 7,448 (3.5%) Mar-17 1,857 2.2% 2.5% 5,571 1.2% Feb-17 1,817 (4.2%) 10.6% 3,714 0.6% Jan-17 1,897 9.9% (7.4%) 1,897 (7.4%) Dec-16 1,727 (12.7%) 0.1% 22,627 18.6% Nov-16 1,977 12.1% 23.7% 20,900 20.5% Oct-16 1,764 (8%) 10.2% 18,924 20.2% Sep-16 1,917 3.9% 16.1% 17,160 21.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017