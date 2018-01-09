UMC revenues drop in December

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.668 billion (US$306.79 million) for December 2017, representing a 12.23% drop on month and 15.05% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$149.285 billion in 2017 revenues, up 0.96% compared with 2016.
For the year of 2016, UMC totaled NT$147.87 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.1% sequentially on year.
UMC: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
10,668
|
(12.2%)
|
(15.1%)
|
149,285
|
1%
Nov-17
|
12,155
|
(12%)
|
(5.9%)
|
138,617
|
2.4%
Oct-17
|
13,808
|
16.4%
|
7.6%
|
126,462
|
3.3%
Sep-17
|
11,865
|
(9.1%)
|
(6.8%)
|
112,654
|
2.8%
Aug-17
|
13,045
|
2%
|
0.9%
|
100,789
|
4.1%
Jul-17
|
12,788
|
(2.4%)
|
2.3%
|
87,744
|
4.6%
Jun-17
|
13,099
|
4.7%
|
(3.2%)
|
74,956
|
5%
May-17
|
12,512
|
4.9%
|
(1.5%)
|
61,856
|
6.9%
Apr-17
|
11,926
|
(6.5%)
|
10.8%
|
49,344
|
9.2%
Mar-17
|
12,751
|
6.1%
|
(1.3%)
|
37,418
|
8.8%
Feb-17
|
12,015
|
(5%)
|
26.8%
|
24,667
|
14.8%
Jan-17
|
12,652
|
0.8%
|
5.4%
|
12,652
|
5.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018