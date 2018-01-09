Bits + chips
UMC revenues drop in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 9 January 2018

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.668 billion (US$306.79 million) for December 2017, representing a 12.23% drop on month and 15.05% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$149.285 billion in 2017 revenues, up 0.96% compared with 2016.

For the year of 2016, UMC totaled NT$147.87 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.1% sequentially on year.

UMC: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

10,668

(12.2%)

(15.1%)

149,285

1%

Nov-17

12,155

(12%)

(5.9%)

138,617

2.4%

Oct-17

13,808

16.4%

7.6%

126,462

3.3%

Sep-17

11,865

(9.1%)

(6.8%)

112,654

2.8%

Aug-17

13,045

2%

0.9%

100,789

4.1%

Jul-17

12,788

(2.4%)

2.3%

87,744

4.6%

Jun-17

13,099

4.7%

(3.2%)

74,956

5%

May-17

12,512

4.9%

(1.5%)

61,856

6.9%

Apr-17

11,926

(6.5%)

10.8%

49,344

9.2%

Mar-17

12,751

6.1%

(1.3%)

37,418

8.8%

Feb-17

12,015

(5%)

26.8%

24,667

14.8%

Jan-17

12,652

0.8%

5.4%

12,652

5.4%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

