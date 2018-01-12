HYE to seek more sales of automotive diodes for electric cars in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

After gaining a solid ground in the solar diode market, Taiwan power discrete component supplier HY Electronic (HYE) is stepping up efforts to tap the market for automotive diodes needed by electric cars and power charging stations in 2018, seeking to score an even better revenue performance than 2017, according to industry sources.

Listed in the Taiwan stock exchange in September 2017, HYE saw its revenues for December soar 10.2% sequentially and 27.44% on year to NT$201 million (US$6.78 million), and its consolidated annual revenues for 2017 also rose 7.25% on year to NT$2.086 billion.

With solar diode accounting for around 50% of the firm's total revenues for 2017, HYE will manage to maintain a stable sales growth momentum for the segment in 2018. But the company is expected to focus more efforts on developing sales of automotive diodes, mainly rectifier diodes and bridge rectifiers in the year, for use in electric cars and power charging stations.

So far, HYE has forayed into the rectifier diode supply chains of the US automaker Chrysler and Korea's Daewoo and Hyundai. The company has also ventured its LED taillights into the supply chains of Honda, Ford, Renault and TATA cars destined for the Indian market.

On January 2, HYE officially completed its acquisition of Taiwan GPP (TGI) as a subsidiary with 70% of stakes held by the company, but it will maintain TGI as an independent operating entity.

Industry sources said that market demand for rectifier diodes, bridge rectifiers and other related discrete power components are growing exponentially along with the development of electric cars and smart 3C and household electrical appliances, promoting HYE and other players to hike prices for their diode products.