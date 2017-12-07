Jih Lin sees order visibility till January 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Lead frame maker Jih Lin Technology has obtained orders with shipments scheduled through January 2018, and plans to hike quotes by 15-20% for all product lines in two months due to tight supply and rising copper cost.

Jih Lin, in order to expand production capacity, acquired Japan-based fellow maker SH Materials' three subsidiaries - Malaysia SH Precision in Malaysia, Suzhou SH Precision in eastern China and SH Precision in Japan - in the second quarter of 2017.

SH Precision Japan has over 45% of sales coming from power module lead frames used in automotive electronic components, 20-30% from power module lead frames for industrial PCs and household appliances, and below 20% from low-power and low-voltage discrete transistor lead frames. SH Precision Japan saw business operation swing into profitability in September 2017 and is expected to net JPY20-30 million (US$178,000-267,000) for the fourth quarter.

Discrete transistor lead frames take up 85% of Jih Lin's output and power module lead frames 15%. As 90% of the lead frames are customized products, Jih Lin focuses R&D on developing new stamping molds. By virtue of R&D capability in power module lead frame, Jih Lin has entered supply chains of main Japan- and Europe-based automakers.

Jih Lin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$416.6 million (US$13.8 million) for November, the highest-ever monthly level with growth of 2.79% on month and 141.50% on year, and those of NT$3.271 billion for January-November increased 64.39% on year.

