IGBT outlook in China: Q&A with HHGrace executive Jiye Yang

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is technologically the most advanced device among power electronics and boasts extensive applications ranging from home-use small electromagnetic ovens to strategic industries such as rail transit, electric vehicles, and smart power grids. This discrete semiconductor device is touted as the "CPU" of electric and electronic industries, with broad applications in the fields of green energy, new energy cars and industrial automation.

In recent years, demand for IGBT products in China has been expanding at a CAGR of 15% to account for nearly one third of the global demand for the moment, and its market scale is estimated to reach CNY18.6 billion (US$28.01 billion) in 2020, with over 90% of IGBT chips, however, still relying on imports. Inspired by the great market demand and bolstered by government policy support, Shanghai-based Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing (HHGrace) has been actively developing IGBT technologies and products, having gradually expanded its product lines to include IGBT chips for consumer, industrial and commercial uses and becoming a major IGBT wafer foundry house in China. In a recent interview by Digitimes, Jiye Yang, senior director of HHGrace's TD Integration Division I, talked about the China IGBT market prospects and challenges.

Q: As a discrete semiconductor device, IGBT has huge sales potentials in the application markets for industrial control, automotive electronics, new energies, and smart power grids. How do you gauge the China market prospects for IGBT applications?

A: Let's asses the IGBT market prospects in China from three application fields and start with green energy. China's total energy utilization rate stands at 33% or so, lower than advanced countries by 10 pp, leaving much room for improvement in energy conservation efforts and making it an inevitable task to promote green energy development and utilization.

China is now the world's largest producer of solar cells, and its total installation capacity of wind turbines has increased by leaps and bounds. Whether in solar or wind power generation, photovoltaic (PV) or wind power inverters are needed to convert direct electric current into alternating current, and IGBT is the exact core component of such inverters.

Second concerns new-energy vehicles. So far, six countries in the world have announced timetables for banning sales of gasoline-fueled vehicles, with Norway and the Netherlands to do so in 2025, Germany and India in 2030 and Britain and France in 2040. In September 2017, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also started to study and map out a timetable for prohibiting sales of traditional gasoline-fueled vehicles.

Statistics showed that the number of new-energy vehicles turned out in China drastically surged from 20,000 units in 2013 to 500,000 units in 2016, and an annual production growth of over 30% for such vehicles produced in the country was also recorded for the first eight months of 2017. An energy-saving and new-energy auto industry development plan released by China's State Council (cabinet) indicates that the nation's annual production capacity for fully electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is estimated to reach two million units by 2020, translating into a market demand for an equivalent of one million pieces of eight-inch IGBT wafers; and its accumulative production and sales of electric vehicles would exceed five million units by the end of that year, showing a demand for 2.5 million pieces of the same wafers. The market is really very huge.

A further breakdown would show that IGBT modules account for 10% of the new-energy vehicle production cost and 20% of the charging-station cost. It's estimated that new energy vehicles and charging stations would create CNY20 billion in market demand for IGBT modules in the next five years.

Third comes the industrial automation field. Massive utilization of robots has been highlighted in the upgrades and transformation of manufacturing enterprises. Since China became the world's largest market for industrial robots in 2013, the number of such robots in use has surged at a CAGR of over 20%, and in 2016 alone, as many as 85,000 industrial robots were installed in China, commanding over 30% of the total annual global sales of new industrial robots. These figures have underscored the important application role of IGBT in industrial robots.

Q: Currently, the global IGBT market supply is still dominated by major IDM chipmakers in Japan, the US and Europe. Although China has the largest market for power semiconductor devices, it still lags behind advanced countries in some aspects. What are the disadvantages and advantages of China in the development of IGBT as a latecomer ?

A: Compared with foreign IDM players, China still have much room for improvement in the design, production process, manufacturing equipment and technologies in developing power semiconductor devices, and as a latecomer, it also needs a longer time to build branding effects.

In terms of advantages, China boasts a huge domestic market, and the government has also attached great importance to the development of IGBT technologies with substantial policy support. In fact, there are three major impetuses driving the localized production of IGBT in China. First is the solid national policy support, in that the government will enforce favorable policies to bolster the development of power semiconductor devices needed to support the development of high-speed railway systems and green energy. Second is the availability of abundant financial resources, which China makers can utilize to step up process technology research and development. Third is that China makers have amassed concrete experiences in manufacturing traditional power devices for years, and are therefore capable of achieving technological breakthroughs to tap into the advanced IGBT field.

Q: HHGrace Semiconductor has been actively proceeding with strategic deployments in building a power device technology platform. Are there unique IGBT technological achievements by your company?

A: HHGrace has amassed 15 years of experience in developing trench MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor), strategically focusing on trench LPT (light punch through)/trench FS (field stop) technologies needed for volume production of 600V-1,700V power devices. In addition, we have completed the technological certifications of 3,300V-6,500V devices, winding up the initial accumulation of the technologies for developing super-voltage IGBT devices.

With our abundant experiences in trench MOSFET processing, it has taken us only one year to finish the development of trench LPT technology with a performance up to that of its international mainstream counterpart. Furthermore, we have developed unique STG (silicon gate technology) and SJ (super-junction) technologies, paving the way well for us to develop SGT IGBT and SJ IGBT products.

HHGrace owns the most comprehensive and advanced IGBT back-end process technology now available in China, able to produce IGBTs with a thickness of only 60-micron. So far we have turned out more than 300,000 pieces of thin IGBTs in cooperation with equipment suppliers. HHGrace has also made intensive process patent deployments at home and abroad

Q: Would you identity major customers or share with us some successful cases in IGBT applications?

A: We now maintain close partnerships with many customers, mostly in China and the US, and some of them are IC design houses and some are leading IGBT packaging firms. Many of our IGBT series products have already entered volume production, ranging from 600V to 1,700V in voltage, and from 10A to 200A in electric current.

Also, we have gradually developed our branding effect through massive sales of IGBT devices in the consumer market before tapping into the industrial application fields. We are now developing such high-end application markets for vehicle-use IGBT and green power grids, hoping that the sales volumes in these markets can pick up gradually in 2018. For instance, our IGBT modules have been validated by SAIC Motor for application to its Rowe e550 cars, and our 3,300V IGBT modules have also been adopted by Inner Mongolia for trial run in its wind power generation project.

Q: What are your deployment plans for expanding overall capacity of power devices and enhancing technology development?

A: Our overall monthly production capacity has been expanding from 50,000 pieces of power devices in 2013 to the current level of 76,000 pieces, with that for high-end SJ and IGBT devices growing from 2,000 pieces to 17,000 pieces and expected to surge further in 2018.

On another front, we have been sharpening technological competitive edges to bolster our leading position in the SJ MOSFRT and IGBT wafer foundry sector by developing new-generation DT-SJ (deep trench super junction) technology as well as both low-voltage (150V-300V) and high-voltage (900V-1,200V) SJ technology platforms.

In addition, we will also move to boost the efficiency and power density of IGBT, reduce the cost of IGBT modules, and upgrade their application capabilities to better meet the market demand for applications of high-power devices. Particularly for the new-energy vehicles field, we will provide dedicated process platform solutions.

Jiye Yang, senior director of HHGrace's TD Integration Division I.

Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, November 2017