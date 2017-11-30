Coopetition and coexistence in IC industry: Q&A with ASE COO Wu Tien-yu

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

The global semiconductor industry is experiencing faster quantitative and qualitative changes along with the increasingly fierce coopetition among wafer foundry, IDM (integrated advanced manufacture) and OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) players as well as the arrival of multiple new technologies and applications such as AI (artificial intelligence), big data, datacenters, autonomous vehicles and automotive electronics. Nevertheless, the symbiotic coexistence of the entire semiconductor supply chain has never changed, Wu Tien-yu, COO of Taiwan IC packaging and testing specialist Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), told Digitimes in a recent interview.

Wu said that Taiwan's semiconductor industry boasts a complete upstream and downstream supply chain and great agility in response to market changes, but it has to carefully weigh how to adjust its position in the global semiconductor scene now that China is at full throtle developing its semiconductor industry. He also talked about Singapore's economic development and ASE's deployments in Singapore and Malaysia.

Q: How do you see the economic and industrial developments in Singapore?

A: With very high economic prosperity, Singapore has developed into one of the global high-tech and financial centers, due mainly to its government endeavoring systematically to upgrade the city state as an Asia-Pacific operation hub for multinational businesses.

Despite the nation's small geographic area and low birth rate, the Singapore government has introduced good policies to stimulate its population growth, and enforced long-term plans to better infrastructures and service quality of the country. It is really a typical planned economy in Asia, now with high per capita national income and high commodity prices.

Singapore had a population of some 3.6 million when I moved to live there in 1996, and the figure has expanded to 5.6 million in 2017 and is expected to exceed six million in the short term. This has indicated that Singapore's efforts to attract global talent have paid off, and the ensuing demographic dividend has helped to drive the nation's economic development and growth over the past 20 years.

Generally speaking, people are deeply impressed by Singapore's image as a country with strict law enforcement. But in fact, the Singapore government shows high regard for education, and it usually selects the best talent of the nation and sends them abroad for advanced studies before they are employed to work in the government sector. In addition, the salaries for government officials are on a par with executives of private enterprises.

ASE's Singapore plant has high-quality engineers, though the personnel cost is comparatively higher. In fact, many large IDMs, system suppliers, and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers have set up their Asia-Pacific and even global operation centers in Singapore due partly to the availability of sufficient talent.

Q: What about ASE's deployments in Singapore and Malaysia?

A: The predecessor of our Singapore plant was a branch office of US-based ISE Labs dedicated to front-end IC engineering test accreditation, and was acquired by ASE in 1999 and renamed ASE Singapore in 2003. In 2010, ASE acquired EEMS Singapore and incorporated it into the Singapore plant to intensify its semiconductor testing operations. Now the plant has a total workforce of 850, with annual revenues of US$137 million in 2016.

Our Singapore plant mainly engages in wafer probing, final test of chip products, backend wafer packaging, and shipment. Its packaging business focuses on the WLCSP (wafer level chip scale package) operation of mobile communication chips, with a monthly production capacity of 70 million chips, which will be soon expanded to 100 million pieces to meet customer demand. And the plant's testing business also has been expanded to cover tests on radio frequency and automotive electronics chip products.

As to our plant in Pengang, Malaysia, it was ASE's first plant outside Taiwan, long dedicated to traditional IC packaging operations. But since 2013, our Pengang plant has installed 10 highest-level clean rooms at strong request of ASE's European customers, and our traditional IC packaging has undergone qualitative changes along with the booming development of automotive electronics. For instance, copper clips were not mass used in traditional BGA (ball grid array) and flip chip packing processes, but massive such clips are now required in the process of packaging the chips for use in automotive electronics and datacenters, thus generating a qualitative change in IC packaging.

At the moment, automotive electronics-related testing business contributes 20-25% of the annual revenues of ASE's Malaysian plant, with the business posting an annual growth of 8-10% and focusing on high-current copper clips process. The entire ASE group now sees 3-5% of its revenues come from the automotive electronics sector. The group is planning to set up a new plant in Malaysia.

The combined annual revenues of ASE's Singapore and Malaysia plants have soared past US$300 million for 2017, surging more than 10% on year, and another 10% growth is expected for 2018. We see main growth momentum in the packaging and testing of high-end chips for automotive electronics, datacenter chips, and mobile chips.

Q: Amid the continued coopetition among global semiconductor players, do you see any possible change in the industry's future development?

A: The coopetition among global semiconductor players has never ended over the past 20 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has underlined four major platforms - mobile computing, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and IoT (Internet of Things) - to serve as major growth drivers for the future global semiconductor industry, and it has also forayed into advanced packaging technologies. But ASE will not change its cooperation relationship with TSMC just because of its presence in a certain packaging field.

In my opinion, from the initial bumping packaging to the current advanced packaging, the coopetition and the symbiotic coexistence of Taiwan's semiconductor supply chains have never changed.

In addition, the quality and quantity of the semiconductor industry will surely change along with ever-growing terminal applications of semiconductors. Singapore is a very important player on the global semiconductor stage, and many other players such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Europe have never given up semiconductor; nor will China.

ASE is one of a few Taiwan enterprises with global deployments, now with 18 production bases around the world. And we are actively vying for orders from IDMs, because global IDMs will dominate the semiconductor supply for the automotive electronics, FinTech and other daily life sectors, and also they can more easily gain approvals from the governments of the countries where they are based, to facilitate semiconductor applications in these sectors.

ASE has to weigh how to promote its own talent, quality and fabs to customers to survive increasing competition from South Korea, Japan and China; I think these are also the issues the Taiwan semiconductor industry has to address.

Along with the advent of the AI era, the backend IC packaging and testing sector will experience quantitative increases and qualitative changes, as well as an integration trend, and I am quite confident about the agility of Taiwan's semiconductor supply chains in dealing with the changing scenarios.

Nevertheless, the coopetition from multiple areas of talent, markets, funds, information and IPs will impose much greater impact on semiconductor players than the coopetition from within the semiconductor industry. Accordingly, the Taiwan semiconductor industry must carefully mull over how to take the high ground in securing a sustainable development.

Q: What about ASE's deployments in smart manufacturing?

A: ASE has been developing smart manufacturing for years, with its Kaohsiung plant complex in southern Taiwan moving faster than any other plants in this aspect. Smart manufacturing is likely to appear in our plants in Japan, South Korea, Penang and Singapore. Over the past 10 years, ASE has moved forward step by step in pursuing smart manufacturing, and our engineers have sorted out big data and written software programs needed for machine learning on their own, in accordance with the actual requirements of our plants, such as automatically switching off lights after business hours.

The IC packaging and testing sector is plagued by increasing difficulty in seeking talent, but OSAT players have to boost their smart production by making more investments in advanced R&D, to eventually achieve massive and profitable smart production.

Along with the changing business models of the global semiconductor sector, we must make the best use of the entire semiconductor industrial chains, global smart production talent, and global tech development trends to compete with global competitors rather than Taiwan players.

ASE COO Wu Tien-yu.

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, November 2017