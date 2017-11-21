ASE to expand WLCSP capacity at Singapore plant, sources say

Julian Ho, Singapore; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

In the wake of robust demand for wearable devices and automotive electronics applications, packaging and testing company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) is set to expand wafer-level chip-scale-package (WLCSP) production capacity at its plant in Singapore with total investment estimated at US$2.5 billion, according to industry sources.

ASE will complete the construction of new cleanroom facilities at its Singapore plant in the first quarter of 2018, said the sources, adding that the plant will come with 2,400 square meters of floor space compared with the current 1,600 square meters of floor space. The expansion is to install mainly additional production capacity for 12-inch wafer-level packaging services, the sources indicated.

The planned expansion will bring total monthly capacity to 100 million chips produced at ASE Singapore, up from the present 70 million units, the sources noted.

Formerly ISE Labs Singapore, the plant became part of ASE in 1998 specializing in semiconductor chip testing, wafer probing and backend wafer-level assembly services for mainly wireless and automotive electronics products. With a workforce of approximately 850 people, ASE Singapore generated revenues of US$137 million in 2016.