ASE 2017 revenues hit all-time high

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$28.001 billion (US$945.59 million) for December 2017, which were on par with the level reached in November.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were up 13.7% on quarter to NT$83.986 billion and those for all of 2017 gained 5.66% on year to NT$290.44 billion. The quarterly and yearly revenues were both the company's highest records.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business generated revenues of NT$13.606 billion in December, down 2.4% on month and 2.3% on year. Sales of EMS services totaled NT$14.728 billion in the month, up 1.33% sequentially and 34.62% on year.