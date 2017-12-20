Taipei, Thursday, December 21, 2017 07:37 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
15°C
Digitimes Research: Multi-rotor drone development faces bottleneck
Kuo Shu-cheng, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

Multi-rotor drones are now employed to do many jobs, such as pesticide spraying and field inspection, but it remains challenging to increase their duration on the air and loading capacities that could extend their uses.

Most drones are unable to fly over 30 minutes in a single flight because of battery limitations. Carrying more batteries would not necessarily increase the flight time, as the weight of the extra batteries would cancel out the additional power.

Some multi-rotor drone makers have tried to hike loading capacities by enlarging the devices' dimensions, but they face difficulties: longer vanes of rotors, for example, may be break easily. The problem could be solved by adopting the mechanical structure of helicopters, but that would lose the original advantage of the drones' simple mechanical structure.

Some solutions are being tested, such as adding fixed wings to multi-rotor drones, using aerial power charging devices or fuel cell batteries. However, these options have yet to mature for commercialization.

Realtime news

  • Jun Hong Optronics sees growing demand for ITO film for OLED touch

    Before Going to Press | 10h 30min ago

  • Chipbond, ChipMOS to benefit from growing demand for COF packaging

    Before Going to Press | 10h 32min ago

  • ITRI unveils innovation park

    Before Going to Press | 10h 35min ago

  • SerComm unveils NB-IoT solutions

    Before Going to Press | 11h 15min ago

  • Chimei Materials to add investment in China subsidiary

    Before Going to Press | 11h 16min ago

  • SPIL sets 2018 capex at NT$19.2 billion

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • UDE to issue new shares, convertible bonds

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Taiwan November export order value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 12h 34min ago

  • Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$6.1 billion in January-November

    Before Going to Press | Dec 20, 18:59

  • JDI seeking investment from China panel makers, says report

    Before Going to Press | Dec 20, 18:58

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link