Taiwan November unemployment rate down

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan had 439,000 jobless citizens in November 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.71% which dropped 0.04pp sequentially and 0.16pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.083 million in November, consisting of 11.837 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.94%, DGBAS indicated.

In November, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.4%), Canada (5.9%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), but higher than South Korea (3.6%), Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, Nov 2017 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment rate 15-24 33.41% 11.49% 25-44 88.48% 3.90% 45-64 63.02% 1.97%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017