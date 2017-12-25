Taiwan November unemployment rate down

Taiwan had 439,000 jobless citizens in November 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.71% which dropped 0.04pp sequentially and 0.16pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.083 million in November, consisting of 11.837 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.94%, DGBAS indicated.
In November, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.4%), Canada (5.9%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), but higher than South Korea (3.6%), Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, Nov 2017
Age group
Labor participation rate
Unemployment rate
15-24
33.41%
11.49%
25-44
88.48%
3.90%
45-64
63.02%
1.97%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017