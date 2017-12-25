Bits + chips
Taiwan November unemployment rate down
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 25 December 2017

Taiwan had 439,000 jobless citizens in November 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.71% which dropped 0.04pp sequentially and 0.16pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.083 million in November, consisting of 11.837 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.94%, DGBAS indicated.

In November, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.4%), Canada (5.9%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), but higher than South Korea (3.6%), Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, Nov 2017

Age group

Labor participation rate

Unemployment rate

15-24

33.41%

11.49%

25-44

88.48%

3.90%

45-64

63.02%

1.97%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

