Taiwan December unemployment down

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan had 433,000 jobless citizens in December 2017, or an unemployment rate of 3.66% which dropped 0.05pp sequentially and 0.13 pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.091 million in December, consisting of 11.838 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.92%, DGBAS indicated.

In December, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.2%), Canada (5.7%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), South Korea (3.7%), but higher than Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.7%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

The 2017 unemployment was 3.76%, down 0.16 pp on year.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment by age, Dec 2017 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment 15-24 33.52% 11.29% 25-44 88.51% 3.85% 45-64 63.03% 1.95%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018