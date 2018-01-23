Bits + chips
Taiwan December unemployment down
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Tuesday 23 January 2018

Taiwan had 433,000 jobless citizens in December 2017, or an unemployment rate of 3.66% which dropped 0.05pp sequentially and 0.13 pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.091 million in December, consisting of 11.838 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.92%, DGBAS indicated.

In December, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.2%), Canada (5.7%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), South Korea (3.7%), but higher than Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.7%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

The 2017 unemployment was 3.76%, down 0.16 pp on year.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment by age, Dec 2017

Age group

Labor participation rate

Unemployment

15-24

33.52%

11.29%

25-44

88.51%

3.85%

45-64

63.03%

1.95%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

