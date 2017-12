Solartech, Danen post mixed results for November

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 4 December 2017]

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy has reported November consolidated revenues of NT$361.3 million (US$12 million), slipping 37.98% sequentially and 50.96% on year. Solar poly-Si wafer maker Danen Technology's November consolidated sales reached NT$113.5 million, growing 12.61% sequentially and 100.47% on year.

For January-November, Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.817 billion, dropping 35.91% on year, and Danen had those of NT$829.7 million falling 36.48%.