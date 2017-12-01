Taipei, Saturday, December 2, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
Apple plans new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad for 2018, says sources
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

Apple is considering a new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad priced at around US$259 for 2018, according to sources from related upstream suppliers, which added that the device should be able to attract more demand from price-oriented consumers, allowing Apple to maintain its present 10 million-unit tablet shipments a quarter.

With the new device, the sources expect the tablet market to witness a new wave of price competition among first-tier players including Samsung Electronics, Amazon, Huawei and Lenovo.

With the tablet market already becoming mature, Apple has been seeing weakening sales for its iPad series, while Android-based tablet shipments have also been declining. Most second- and third-tier brand vendors had already stepped out of the market, while China-based white-box tablet players had also shifted their focuses to other product lines after Intel stopped providing subsidies for using its CPUs.

The sources pointed out that Apple's new iPad may arrive in the second quarter of 2018 and in addition to regular consumers Apple is also looking to expand the inexpensive iPad into the industrial and service sectors.

The sources noted that Apple is likely to outsource the production of the new iPad to Compal Electronics, while giving the device's PCB orders to Compeq and Unitech Printed Circuit Board. However, all the companies declined to comment on their orders or clients.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad for 2017

Photo: Company

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
