Ennoconn announces US$5 million investment in Suzhou, China

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Ennoconn has announced it will indirectly invest US$5 million to establish a subsidiary in Suzhou, China. The subsidiary will be responsible for R&D, manufacturing, and design as well as integrating resources from other subsidiaries in China, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Ennoconn has several subsidiaries in China including Caswell in Beijing, smart traffic and IoT for vehicles developer Asiatek in Nanjing, and chassis maker Highaim Technology in Kunshan. One of the key objectives for the new office is to integrate resources for a more efficient operation, the paper noted.

China media reports have indicated that Ennoconn will invest a total of US$300 million in Suzhou for R&D and manufacturing of IPC, system integrated products, new electronic components and smart home devices. Ennoconn is expected to announce more investments in the new office in the near future, the paper added.