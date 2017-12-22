Diode maker HYE to deepen deployments in automotive electronics sector in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

With the solar power and automotive electronics sectors expected to sustain stable growth momentum for a while, discrete power component supplier HY Electronic (HYE) will step up exploring the automotive aftermarket while maintaining its stable share of the solar diode market in the first quarter of 2018, when the synergies of its acquisition of Taiwan GPP (TGI) is also expected to realize to further bolster the firm's business performance, according to industry sources.

Among the firm's product lines, solar diode has remained a mainstay with a capacity utilization rate of over 90% in 2017, followed by 60% for bridge rectifiers and 46% for general diodes. The company expects the same capacity utilization rates for its product lines to last into 2018, but its overall production capacities will rise further after the TGI, acquired in November 2017, starts to join production in the first half of 2018, the sources indicated.

HYE is optimistic about its overall revenue performance in 2018, as its deployments in the segments beyond solar diode such as electric car charging equipment and smart household electrical appliances are expected to bear fruits starting in first-quarter in the year, although many electronics makers will experience an offseason effect in the quarter, the sources said.

The company will also deepen its deployments in the automotive aftermarkets, focusing on discrete power components for dashboard cameras, parking assistance systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, in-car audio and video systems, advanced illumination devices, air conditioners, digital instrument panels. It has completed AEC-Q101 self-declaration procedures for dozens of items to facilitate their official launch in 2018.

HYE saw its revenues for November 2017 surge 25.71% on month and 16.63% on year to reach NT$183 million (US$6.11 million), and its revenues for the first 11 months of the year expand 5.46% on year to NT$1.885 billion