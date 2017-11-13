Silicon wafer shipments hit record high in 3Q17, says SEMI

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments continued trending up in the third quarter of 2017, increasing 0.7% sequentially and hitting a new high in terms of quarterly shipments, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).

Total silicon wafer area shipments were 2,997 million square inches in the third quarter of 2017, up from the record 2,978 million square inches shipped during the previous quarter. New quarterly total area shipments are 9.8% higher than the third-quarter 2016 shipments, said SEMI.

"Global silicon wafer shipment volumes surpassed record levels for the sixth quarter in a row, resulting in a new historical high," said Chungwei Lee, chairman of SEMI SMG and spokesman, VP, Corporate Development and chief auditor of GlobalWafers. "While silicon demand is strong, silicon pricing remains well below pre-downturn levels."

Silicon area shipments, 2Q16-3Q17 (m square inches) 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 2,706 2,730 2,764 2,858 2,978 2,997

Source: SEMI, compiled by DIGITIMES, November 2017